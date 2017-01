La resistencia de las famosas contra Donald Trump

No matter where you were today... We sent a powerful message! I'm proud of everyone all over the world who gathered with such dignity and strength to send the message that we won't stop until we are heard! #WomensMarch #WhyIMarch #WomensRightsAreHumanRights #WeAreHere

